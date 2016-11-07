Nov 7 American Public Education Inc :

* American Public Education Inc - net course registrations at American Public University System decreased approximately 10 pct in Q3 of 2016

* American Public Education Inc says expects consolidated net income of between $0.38 and $0.43 per diluted share in Q4 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $78.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Public Education-active student enrollment at American Public University System decreased 8 pct to approximately 91,000 students as of Sept 30

* American Public Education - total student enrollment at HCON decreased approximately 11 pct to 1,610 students for three months ended September 30, 2016

* American Public Education reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $73.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue down about 3 to 6 percent