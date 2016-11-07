Nov 7 Home Bancshares Inc :
* Home Bancshares Inc - GHI will merge into Home, Landmark
will merge into Centennial
* Home Bancshares Inc - shareholders of GHI will receive
proceeds from transaction of approximately $88.5 million
* Home Bancshares Inc says upon completion of acquisition,
company will have approximately $10.2 billion in total assets
* Home Bancshares Inc - proceeds from deal consisting of
$18.5 million in cash and $70.0 million of home common stock
* Home Bancshares Inc - deal is immediately accretive to
diluted earnings per share, book value and tangible book value
* Home Bancshares Inc and Giant Holdings Inc announce
signing of definitive agreement
