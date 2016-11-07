Nov 7 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle reports third quarter 2016 results and raises full year guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 sales $654 million versus I/B/E/S view $645.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.55

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $240.4 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 15.1 pct

* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $194.5 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.0 pct

* Refining Solutions reported net sales of $190.5 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.9 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S