Nov 7 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle reports third quarter 2016 results and raises
full year guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 sales $654 million versus I/B/E/S view $645.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.55
* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of
$240.4 million in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 15.1 pct
* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $194.5 million
in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.0 pct
* Refining Solutions reported net sales of $190.5 million in
Q3 of 2016, an increase of 2.9 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.68
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
