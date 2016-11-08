Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 7 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Automotive properties REIT reports financial results for third quarter of 2016
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.236
* FFO of $5.0 million, or $0.269 per unit in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE