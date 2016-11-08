Nov 7 Pacific Drilling SA :
* Market conditions continue to be challenging, which will
impact our financial results in near future
* Engaged in discussions with certain of lenders and
noteholders regarding other modifications to terms of long-term
debt
* Pacific Drilling - seeking amendments or waivers of
leverage ratio financial covenants in orevolving credit
facility, senior secured credit facility
* Believe can continue to meet existing obligations as they
come due through 2017
* Pacific Drilling announces third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue $182.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $186.3
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
