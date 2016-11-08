UPDATE 2-Target's profit tops as turnaround efforts pay off, shares jump
* Shares up 8.4 pct at $59.10 premarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Utstarcom Holdings Corp :
* Utstarcom announces CFO transition
* Min Xu, company's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to accept a position with another company
* Xu will continue in his role at company until November 11, 2016 and will remain available in an advisory capacity until May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up 8.4 pct at $59.10 premarket (Adds details, updates shares)
* Jacobs wins U.S. Army electronic proving ground scientific and engineering support services contract