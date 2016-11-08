BRIEF-CLAIM POST RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
* CLAIM POST RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
Nov 8 Southcross Energy Partners LP :
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 299 mmcf/d, a decrease of 32% compared to same period in prior year
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - Southcross expects that growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be less than $30 million
* Southcross Energy Partners -as of Sept 30,were not in compliance with consolidated total leverage ratio of financial covenants absent equity cure of $17 mln
* Southcross Energy Partners-believe that we will have ability to fund equity cure of $17.0 million through equity cure contribution agreement
* Southcross Energy Partners-pursuing alternatives to enhance partnership's liquidity, such as amendments to covenants, terms contained in credit agreement
* Southcross Energy Partners LP Reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CLAIM POST RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
* GROUP TEN METALS APPOINTS TIM THIESSEN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ESTABLISHES ADVISORY BOARD