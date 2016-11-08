BRIEF-CLAIM POST RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
* CLAIM POST RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
Nov 8 Johnson & Johnson
* British artificial intelligence firm announces exclusive license agreement with Janssen for clinical stage drug candidates, facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation
* Benevolentai - Will have sole right to develop, manufacture and commercialise novel drug candidates in all indications and in all territories
* Benevolentai - Intends to begin late stage phase IIB clinical trials in mid 2017
* Benevolentai- financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CLAIM POST RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
* GROUP TEN METALS APPOINTS TIM THIESSEN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND ESTABLISHES ADVISORY BOARD