Nov 8 Stella-Jones Inc
* Says expect lower year-over-year railway tie demand
through early stages of 2017 following a strong first half in
2016
* Stella-Jones Inc - in the utility pole category, regular
maintenance demand is expected to gradually return to normal
patterns in 2017
* Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.66
* Q3 sales C$512.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$539.7
million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)