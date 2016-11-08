US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as turmoil in Washington spooks investors
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 8 Lifetime Brands Inc
* Lifetime Brands reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 sales $170.1 million versus $163.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LUSAKA, May 17 Zambia is close to reaching an agreement with mining companies over its plans to increase electricity prices, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Wednesday.