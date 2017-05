Nov 8 Anaconda Mining Inc

* Expects gold sales volume to exceed q1 results and be between 3,800 and 4,000 ounces for q2 ended november 30, 2016

* Anaconda is expecting better operating and financial results in second half of year as compared to first half

* Anaconda mining provides q2 fy '17 operational update and fy 2017 guidance