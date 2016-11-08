Nov 8 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp

* Navios maritime acquisition corp - qtrly revenue decreased by $9.6 million or 12.4% to $68.1 million, as compared to $77.7 million for same period of 2015

* Navios maritime acquisition corporation reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S