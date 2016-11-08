Nov 8 CECO Environmental Corp :

* Total backlog at September 30, 2016 was $219.3 million compared with $211.2 million on December 31, 2015

* Bookings were $96.2 million for Q3 of 2016, compared with $88.8 million in prior year, an increase of 8.3%

* CECO Environmental Corp reports third quarter and nine months 2016 results; achieved record operating income, net income and adjusted EBITDA

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $101.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S