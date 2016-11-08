Nov 8 Seattle Genetics Inc :

* Seattle Genetics Inc - data from echelon-2 phase 3 trial expected in 2017 to 2018 timeframe

* Seattle Genetics and Takeda complete enrollment of phase 3 echelon-2 clinical trial evaluating adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) in frontline mature t-cell lymphoma