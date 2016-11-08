UPDATE 3-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 Iconix Brand Group Inc :
* Q3 2016 licensing revenue of $90.9 million
* Iconix Brand Group Inc - expects fy gaap eps to be approximately $0.04 below its previous guidance range of $0.93 to $1.08
* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow of $169 million to $184 million
* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 million to $5.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 to $1.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* New french ecology minister hulot says will protect predecessor royal's legacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)