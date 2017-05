Nov 8 VTTI Energy Partners Lp -

* Preliminary q3 net income of $21.0 million

* Preliminary q3 total revenues $77.5 million versus $ 74.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $78.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vtti energy partners lp reports preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: