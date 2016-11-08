Nov 8 Gray Television Inc

* Gray television - q4 of 2016 local advertising revenue will increase within a range of about 10% to 13% or approximately $104.0 million to $107.0 million

* Gray television inc - q4 of 2016 political advertising revenue will be within a range of approximately $47.0 million to $48.0 million

* Gray television - expect q4 local, national advertising revenue to be impacted by volume of commercial advertising minutes utilized by political advertisers

* Gray television - "political uncertainty also appears to have led to significant economic uncertainty and created new headwinds for our core business"

* Gray television inc sees q4 revenue (less agency commissions) $230 million to $237 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $204.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 14 to 17 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S