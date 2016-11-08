UPDATE 3-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 Gray Television Inc
* Gray television - q4 of 2016 local advertising revenue will increase within a range of about 10% to 13% or approximately $104.0 million to $107.0 million
* Gray television inc - q4 of 2016 political advertising revenue will be within a range of approximately $47.0 million to $48.0 million
* Gray television - expect q4 local, national advertising revenue to be impacted by volume of commercial advertising minutes utilized by political advertisers
* Gray television - "political uncertainty also appears to have led to significant economic uncertainty and created new headwinds for our core business"
* Gray television inc sees q4 revenue (less agency commissions) $230 million to $237 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $230 million to $237 million
* Q3 revenue $204.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 14 to 17 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* New french ecology minister hulot says will protect predecessor royal's legacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)