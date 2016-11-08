BRIEF-Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw
Nov 8 Emerson Electric Co
* Emerson expands global flow solutions capabilities with acquisition of blending & transfer systems business of FMC technologies
* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Blending & transfer systems business will join flow solutions segment within Emerson Automation Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw
* AGM decided no dividend is to be distributed for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: