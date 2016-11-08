UPDATE 3-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 Brazil Resources Inc
* Brazil resources - intends to use proceeds from private placement to bolster its ongoing acquisition strategy and for general working capital needs
* Increased size of its previously announced private placement to 3.6 million units at a price of $2.50 per unit
* Brazil resources further increases size of private placement to $9.0 million and announces closing of initial tranche of $6.4 million
* New french ecology minister hulot says will protect predecessor royal's legacy