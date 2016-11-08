Nov 8 TCP Capital Corp :

* TCP Capital Corp says net asset value per share at September 30, 2016 increased to $14.84 from $14.74 at June 30, 2016

* TCP Capital Corp says net increase in net assets resulting from operations for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $20.7 million, or $0.39 per share

* TCP Capital -reapproved stock repurchase plan to buy upto $50 million in total of common stock at prices at certain thresholds below net asset value per share

* TCP Capital Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial results; net investment income of $0.39 per share; board declares fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share