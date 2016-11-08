BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 TCP Capital Corp :
* TCP Capital Corp says net asset value per share at September 30, 2016 increased to $14.84 from $14.74 at June 30, 2016
* TCP Capital Corp says net increase in net assets resulting from operations for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $20.7 million, or $0.39 per share
* TCP Capital -reapproved stock repurchase plan to buy upto $50 million in total of common stock at prices at certain thresholds below net asset value per share
* TCP Capital Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial results; net investment income of $0.39 per share; board declares fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.