BRIEF-Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw
Nov 8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Announced appointment of David Stark to position of chief legal officer
* Stark is joining company's executive leadership team and will replace Richard Egosi
* Teva announces appointment of new chief legal officer
* AGM decided no dividend is to be distributed for financial year 2016