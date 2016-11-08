Nov 8 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly total revenues $ 121.2 million versus $136.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $125.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Financial impact for quarter as of result of bankruptcy of Hanjin was $44.0 million

* Expect new container production to total 1.6-1.7 million TEU in 2016

* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.92

* Q3 loss per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S