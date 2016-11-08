UPDATE 3-FDA places clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Nov 8 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc :
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of two non-core legacy hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst does not expect long delay in trial (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* New french ecology minister hulot says will protect predecessor royal's legacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)