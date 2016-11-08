Nov 8 Sotherly Hotels Inc :

* Sotherly Hotels Inc qtrly total revenue $37.3 million versus $33.9 million

* Sotherly Hotels Inc qtrly ffo per share and unit $0.13

* Qtrly adjusted ffo attributable to common holders per share and unit $0.16

* Sotherly Hotels Inc sees 2016 total revenue $152.3 - $153.8 million

* Sees 2016 ffo per share and unit from $ 0.97 to $ 1.01

* Sotherly hotels inc sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share and unit $1.00 - $1.04

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $153.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share and unit from $ 1.00 to $ 1.04

* Q3 revenue view $36.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: