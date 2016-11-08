BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Nov 8 Carolina Financial Corp
* Carolina Financial Corporation announces agreement to acquire Greer Bancshares Incorporated
* Carolina Financial Corp says aggregate deal value of $45.1 million based on per share price of $18.00
* Carolina Financial Corp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company
* Carolina financial says per agreement, 10% of consideration will be paid in cash and 90% will be in newly issued shares of carolina financial common stock
* Carolina financial says combined company will have approximately $2.0 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in loans and $1.5 billion in deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.