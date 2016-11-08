Nov 8 Collplant Holdings Ltd

* Collplant signs exclusive distribution agreement with Arthrex for Vergenix STR

* Collplant Holdings says from Dec 1, Arthrex to be exclusive distributor of CE marked Vergenix STR in Europe, Middle-East, India, some African countries

* Collplant Holdings says agreement includes common commercial terms and first order is expected to be supplied next month