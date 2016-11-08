BRIEF-Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw
Nov 8 Precision Drilling Corp :
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces pricing details of redemption of 2019 notes and partial redemption of 2020 notes
* Precision will redeem in cash all of C$200 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.50% senior notes due 2019
* 2019 notes will be redeemed and interest will cease to accrue on December 4, 2016
* Total redemption amount payable for each C$1,000 principal amount of 2019 notes will be C$1,016.25, plus accrued, unpaid interest
* Will redeem in cash on a pro rata basis US$250 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2020
* Partial redemption of 2020 notes will occur on Dec 4, 2016, interest will cease to accrue on redeemed 2020 notes as of that date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw
* AGM decided no dividend is to be distributed for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: