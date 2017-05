Nov 8 TMX Group Ltd :

* TMX Group Equity financing statistics - October 2016

* Total financings raised in October 2016 decreased 42 percent from previous month and were up 26 pecrent compared to October 2015

* Total financings raised in October $2.71 billion versus $4.67 billion in September

* 13 new issuers in October 2016, compared with 17 in previous month and seven in October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: