Nov 8 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar announces third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 revenue $41.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.5 million
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Vivint Solar Inc - MW booked of approximately 59 megawatts
(MWS) for quarter.
* Vivint Solar Inc - installations were 8,266 for quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15
* Vivint Solar Inc - subsequent to quarter end, company
received $200 million of tax equity commitments for three new
tax equity partnerships
* Vivint Solar Inc - estimates that tax equity commitments
will support investments in solar energy systems with a total
value of over $480 million
