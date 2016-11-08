Nov 8 ILG Inc
* ILG reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees 2016 net income attributable to common stockholders
$280 million to $297 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated revenue $1,300 million to $1,400
million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $282 million to $302 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue $418 million versus i/b/e/s view $387 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
