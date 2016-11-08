Nov 8 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for
the three months ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $64.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.1 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals - on November 7, 2016, company's
board of directors authorized an increase of $20.0 million to
company's share buyback program
