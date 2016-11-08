Nov 8 Codexis Inc

* Codexis reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $14.9 million versus $17.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $7.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising low end of previous revenue FY guidance range and revise outlook to between $47 million and $49 million

* Narrowing FY guidance for gross margin as a percentage of total revenues to be between 80 pct and 82 pct