Nov 8 Mbia Inc -
* Net investment income for U.S. Public finance insurance
segment was $29 million for both Q3 of 2016 and prior year's Q3
* Net premiums earned in U.S. Public finance insurance
segment were $60 million in Q3 of 2016, down 12 percent
* Adjusted book value (ABV) per share was $32.39 as of
September 30, 2016 compared with $29.69 as of December 31, 2015
* "Market's expanding acceptance of national in this
challenging low interest rate environment is encouraging"
* Mbia Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.04
