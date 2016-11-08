Nov 8 Convergys Corp -
* Sees 2016 consolidated constant currency revenue growth
flat, revised from prior guidance to approximate 2 percent
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share growth of 4 percent
to 5 percent, revised from prior guidance of 7 percent to 9
percent
* Convergys reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing
operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.36 from continuing
operations
* Q3 revenue $741 million versus i/b/e/s view $760.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
