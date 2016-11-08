Nov 8 Freehold Royalties Ltd :
* Freehold Royalties Ltd - revised our 2016 production
guidance from 11,700 boe/d to 12,000 boe/d
* Freehold Royalties Ltd says Freehold's production averaged
a record 12,281 boe/d, a 9 pct improvement over Q3-2015 and 2
pct increase over Q2-2016
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sees 2017 average production of
11,000 boe/d
* Freehold Royalties Ltd - expect to maintain monthly
dividend rate through next quarter
* Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieves record quarterly
production and outlines 2017 guidance
* Q3 FFO per share C$0.21
