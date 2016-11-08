Nov 8 Freehold Royalties Ltd :

* Freehold Royalties Ltd - revised our 2016 production guidance from 11,700 boe/d to 12,000 boe/d

* Freehold Royalties Ltd says Freehold's production averaged a record 12,281 boe/d, a 9 pct improvement over Q3-2015 and 2 pct increase over Q2-2016

* Freehold Royalties Ltd sees 2017 average production of 11,000 boe/d

* Freehold Royalties Ltd - expect to maintain monthly dividend rate through next quarter

* Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieves record quarterly production and outlines 2017 guidance

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))