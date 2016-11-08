Nov 8 Northern Oil and Gas Inc

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - qtrly production totaled 1,236,708 barrels of oil equivalent

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15 pct compared to 2015 production levels

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $43.8 million in q3 of 2016

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc sees 2016 production expenses (per boe) $8.75 - $9.25

* Northern Oil and Gas-production in q3 was negatively impacted by about 600 boe/day due to wells shut-in while completion activities occurred on offsetting locations

* Northern Oil and Gas announces 2016 third quarter results and reaffirmation of $350 million borrowing base under revolving credit facility

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: