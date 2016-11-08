Nov 8 Copa Holdings SA
* Qtrly passenger traffic (rpms) grew 12.7% year over year
on a 2.0% capacity expansion
* Qtrly consolidated load factor came in at 84.2%, or 8.0
percentage points above 3q15
* Qtrly operating cost per available seat mile (casm)
declined 2.9% year over year to 8.9 cents
* Copa holdings reports financial results for the third
quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $1.75
* Q3 revenue $569 million versus i/b/e/s view $548.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 excluding items
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: