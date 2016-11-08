Nov 8 Phh Corp :
* PHH Corp - intend to complete final phase of evaluation of
strategic alternatives by end of january 2017
* PHH CORP - estimate total pre-tax losses related to exit
from please, including operating losses, of $175 million to $205
million
* PHH Corp - we have decided to exit from please origination
business
* Qtrly net revenues $197 million versus $169 million
* PHH - continuing to evaluate possible additional sales of
remaining msr portfolio, evaluate action for real estate and
servicing platforms
* Q3 revenue view $198.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation announces third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
