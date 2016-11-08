Nov 8 Spin Master Corp :
* Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$475.0 million
increased 22.8% from US$386.8 million in Q3 2015
* Q3 earnings per share $0.82
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Spin Master Corp - for full year 2016, Spin Master now
expects organic gross product sales growth to be slightly higher
than earlier guidance
* In constant currency terms, qtrly revenue increased by
23.6% relative to Q3 2015
* Spin Master Corp - sees FY organic gross product sales
expected to grow in high teens to low twenties percent range,
relative to 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $456.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Spin Master reports Q3 2016 financial results
