UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
Nov 9 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* Q3 revenue rose 10.3 percent to $44.5 million
* Qtrly diluted FFO per unit was $0.24
* Qtrly diluted AFFO per unit was $0.21
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP reports third quarter 2016 financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
WASHINGTON, May 15 An unprecedented global cyber attack that infected computers in at least 150 countries beginning on Friday has unleashed a new wave of criticism of the U.S. National Security Agency.