Nov 9 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Achieved gold and copper production of 36,791 ounces and 9.4 million pounds in Q3

* All-In sustaining cost per ounce of gold from continuing operations - increased to $1,150 in Q3

* For 2016, expect gold and copper production to be in line with current guidance

* Dundee precious metals announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: