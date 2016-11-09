Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Bitauto Holdings Ltd
* Bitauto announces third quarter 2016 results
* Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS in Q3 of 2016 was RMB1.07 (US$0.16) and RMB1.03 (US$0.15), respectively
* Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in Q3 of 2016 was RMB1.48 (US$0.22) AND RMB1.48 (US$0.22), respectively
* To generate revenue in range of RMB1.58 billion (US$236.9 million) to rmb1.63 billion (us$244.4 million) in Q4
* Q4 revenue view CNY 1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view CNY 1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue RMB 1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 1.42 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: