Nov 9 Bitauto Holdings Ltd

* Bitauto announces third quarter 2016 results

* Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS in Q3 of 2016 was RMB1.07 (US$0.16) and RMB1.03 (US$0.15), respectively

* Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in Q3 of 2016 was RMB1.48 (US$0.22) AND RMB1.48 (US$0.22), respectively

* To generate revenue in range of RMB1.58 billion (US$236.9 million) to rmb1.63 billion (us$244.4 million) in Q4

* Q4 revenue view CNY 1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view CNY 1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue RMB 1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 1.42 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: