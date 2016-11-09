Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 China Yuchai International Ltd
* China Yuchai International increases profitability in third quarter 2016
* China Yuchai International qtrly total number of engines sold was 66,013 units compared with 84,170 units in Q3 of 2015
* China Yuchai International says net inventory at end of sept 30, 2016 was rmb 1.6 billion compared with RMB 1.7 billion at end of 2015
* China Yuchai International says "off-road engine sales have been affected by ongoing transition from tier 2 to more advanced tier 3 emission standards"
* Q3 earnings per share RMB 1.89
* Q3 revenue fell 4 percent to RMB 2.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: