Nov 9 Hms Holdings Corp :
* HMS Holdings Corp says tax rate projected to decline by
approximately 300 basis points to about 37 pct annually
* HMS Holdings Corp says commercial health plan revenue in
quarter was $59.2 million, a 13.9 pct increase compared to $52.0
million in prior year Q3
* HMS Holdings Corp. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $124.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.4
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
