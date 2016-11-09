Nov 9 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Says total revenues decreased 87.4 pct to $6.4 million for
Q3 of 2016
* Expects JV Company to deliver 2,000 to 2,200 EV products
in Q4
* Kandi Technologies Group will introduce two new EV models
in 2017
* China's government "preceded review on subsidies paid to
ev manufacturers" that caused 2015 subsidy payments remain
unpaid industry-wide
* Kandi Technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $28 million to $30 million
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.04
