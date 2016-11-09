Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Usa Technologies Inc
* USA Technologies announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* USA Technologies Inc says qtrly license and transaction fee revenue of $16.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 27%
* USA Technologies Inc says for full fiscal year 2017, management expects to add between 115,000 and 125,000 net new connections for year
* USA Technologies Inc says also expect to have year-over-year increases of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income in fiscal 2017
* USA Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Fy2017 revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
