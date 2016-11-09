Nov 9 Usa Technologies Inc

* USA Technologies announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* USA Technologies Inc says qtrly license and transaction fee revenue of $16.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 27%

* USA Technologies Inc says for full fiscal year 2017, management expects to add between 115,000 and 125,000 net new connections for year

* USA Technologies Inc says also expect to have year-over-year increases of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income in fiscal 2017

* USA Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Fy2017 revenue view $97.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million