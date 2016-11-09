Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc - company raises 2016 guidance and provides preliminary 2017 guidance
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc - announces settlement with dr. Reddy's laboratories for amitiza
* Sees 2016 total revenue $220.0 million to $225.0 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $110.0 million to $115.0 million
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - phase 3 trial of amitiza in pediatric functional constipation in children 6-17 yrs of age did not achieve primary endpoint
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc- completed a settlement and license agreement with dr. Reddy's laboratories, ltd. And certain of its affiliates
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - agreement resolves patent litigation in united states related to sucampo's amitiza 8 mcg and 24 mcg soft gelatin capsules
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - agreement provides for an entry date more than six years from wednesday and profit sharing on product sales by dr. Reddy's
* Sucampo reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $57.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: