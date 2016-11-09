Nov 9 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc qtrly consolidated revenue decreased 3.3%

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc says Americas revenues decreased $24.3 million, or 7.0% in q3

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc qtrly consolidated revenue decreased 3.3% to $673.1 million

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc qtrly non-GAAP consolidated revenue of $679 million, down 2.5 percent

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc says consolidated operating income increased 14.7% to $60.8 million, during q3 of 2016 as compared to Q3 of 2015

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc - during quarter, there were "higher revenues in Latin America, resulting primarily from Oympics in brazil"

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc reports results for 2016 third quarter