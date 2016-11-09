Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc qtrly consolidated revenue decreased 3.3%
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc says Americas revenues decreased $24.3 million, or 7.0% in q3
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc qtrly consolidated revenue decreased 3.3% to $673.1 million
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc qtrly non-GAAP consolidated revenue of $679 million, down 2.5 percent
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc says consolidated operating income increased 14.7% to $60.8 million, during q3 of 2016 as compared to Q3 of 2015
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc - during quarter, there were "higher revenues in Latin America, resulting primarily from Oympics in brazil"
* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc reports results for 2016 third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: