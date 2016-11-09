Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Semafo Inc
* Semafo Inc says Q3 gold production of 62,500 ounces compared to 67,200 ounces for same period in 2015
* Semafo Inc says Q3 gold sales of $80.2 million compared to $72.5 million for same period in 2015
* Semafo delivers cash flow of $39.3 million in third quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: