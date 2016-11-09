Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Clearstream Energy Services Inc
* Clearstream Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Clearstream Energy Services says effect of Fort McMurray fires continued to impact Clearstream's operations and people during Q3
* Clearstream Energy Services says expect financial impact of fires will extend into Q4
* Qtrly revenue $67.8 million versus $116.7 million
* Clearstream Energy Services says sees total financial impact of Fort McMurray fires on Clearstream's business will be lost revenue of at least $35.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Revenue for Q4 of 2016 is expected to be slightly lower compared to Q3 of 2016
* Clearstream Energy Services says fabrication demand is expected to remain weak during Q4 due to continued project and pipeline delays, deferrals
* Clearstream Energy Services says Fort McMurray fires estimated loss in revenue of $5.0 million during Q3
